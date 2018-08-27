David Hess added a third consecutive quality start to his ledger in Monday night’s win over the Blue Jays. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

BALTIMORE — Maybe there is something about the free-swinging Toronto Blue Jays lineup David Hess has faced in his past two outings that suits him well. Or maybe the Orioles right-hander has found a comfortable combination of fastball command and confidence in his breaking ball.

Whatever the reason, Hess appears to have found a way to overcome his midseason struggles through the dog days of August in the Orioles’ lost season, pitching six scoreless innings against the Blue Jays in a 7-0 win Monday night at Camden Yards.

The win, which ended the Orioles’ eight-game losing streak, was just their second in 14 games against the Blue Jays. Last week, the Orioles concluded their road schedule in Toronto 0-10.

Hess, who recorded his third straight quality start, has had success against the Blue Jays, holding Toronto to just one run over 13 innings in his last two starts.

The Orioles (38-94), who recorded their sixth shutout of the season, broke open a scoreless game with a four-run sixth against Blue Jays starter Sam Gaviglio, capped by Trey Mancini’s three-run homer.

Mancini added a two-run double in the seventh His five RBIs matched a career high.

Hess (3-8) was coming off an outing in which he held the Blue Jays to o

ne run — coming on hot-hitting slugger Kendrys Morales’ solo homer — over seven innings with a career-high seven strikeouts Wednesday at Rogers Centre. In that game, he retired the first 12 Toronto batters he faced.

— Baltimore Sun