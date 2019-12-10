Though the Wizards stayed close near the end, the Hornets never lost hold of the game. Charlotte forward Miles Bridges found an open look in the corner with 7.7 seconds remaining, and his three-pointer secured the win. The Wizards fell to 7-16 on the season.

Despite the result, backup forward Davis Bertans continued his personal hot streak in scoring a career-best 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting. While Bertans made eight three-pointers, another career milestone, on 12 attempts, the rest of the team shot 3 for 22 from deep.

Throughout the game, the Hornets opened double-digit leads with their three-point shooting. It was a team-wide strength: Graham stepping back and drilling a deep shot over Chris Chiozza, P.J. Washington fanning out to the corner and the top of the key, and even center Cody Zeller, who has made only 14 threes this season, celebrating with his arms spread out after joining the party.

Six different Hornets players made at least one triple. The Wizards didn’t have such depth on this night, but they didn’t need it to stay within striking distance. Bertans performed as their one-man triple threat.

Washington tied a season low with 48 points in the first half, shooting only 3 for 13 from beyond the arc. Bertans accounted for a pair of those makes, including one on a four-point possession he drew against Graham to give the Wizards a temporary 43-42 lead.

By the start of the fourth quarter, Washington needed a comeback. Normally, the 82-75 score would have indicated danger, because the Wizards had a 1-14 record when trailing after the third. But Bertans was on the floor, and his shooting touch turned the momentum again.

He made a 10-footer on the Wizards’ first possession of the quarter to cut the deficit to five. Unflinching, Bertans pulled up from 28 feet on the next possession while being defended by Nicolas Batum. He drilled the shot, took the foul and threw the Wizards’ bench into a frenzied state, so much so that Bradley Beal feigned unconsciousness, passing out on the baseline as rookie Rui Hachimura pumped on his chest to bring him back to life.

It was part of an 11-0 run for the Wizards, who took a two-point lead when Chiozza made a three with 9:52 to play, but Charlotte shot its way back into the game.

In a duel between an all-star shooting guard and one rising to respectability, Graham finished with 29 points while Beal made just 6 of 19 shots for 16 points.

In yet another game, Beal spent portions of the night fighting the good fight for respect.

After Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Beal expressed his outrage — albeit in a monotone manner — about his perception of “unfair” officiating. Beal does not believe he has received equity in foul calls, and his season-long complaint reached a boiling point when the Wizards picked up three technical fouls arguing for whistles.

“We know that everybody doesn’t respect us with the greatest of respects in this league,” Beal said. “And that’s other teams and that’s refs included.”

In Charlotte, Beal commanded respect and earned it. Mostly.

Beal had pledged to play even more physically in an attempt to get calls, and with 2:44 remaining in the first half, he initiated contact against Hornets forward Batum. Though Batum bowled over, Beal’s aggression was rewarded with a trip to the foul line. Beal attempted four free throws in the half.

Later in the second quarter, however, Beal didn’t get the same respect on another drive to the rim. This time, he ended up on the floor without a whistle and spent the closing seconds of the half fuming in protest. When Beal scored with 3.6 seconds remaining, he immediately turned to the nearest official, Mouse Dagher, and demonstratively pumped his fist toward him. The gesture led to Beal’s fourth technical foul of the season. Beal would only attempt one more free throw for the rest of the game.

