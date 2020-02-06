Davos has never staged a men’s race in 53 years of World Cup racing and last had a women’s race in December 1984. The first World Cup race at Davos was a January 1983 slalom won by Tamara McKinney of the United States.
Better known as a cross-country ski venue, Davos hosted Alpine skiing’s junior world championships two years ago.
