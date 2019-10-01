DOHA, Qatar — Once again, doping is overshadowing the action at the track and field world championships.

Less than 24 hours after renowned distance-running coach Alberto Salazar was banned four years for violations including possessing and trafficking testosterone, two athletes from his team will race in the men’s 800-meter final.

Donavan Brazier and Clayton Murphy of the U.S., who have not themselves been accused of any wrongdoing, are among the medal contenders along with Ferguson Rotich of Kenya.