Abraham headed in the opening goal from Reece James’ cross and demonstratively didn’t celebrate against the team where he scored 26 goals last season on loan.

Villa pulled level just before halftime when Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan fumbled a header onto his own shin and in. Fellow Egyptian Ahmed Elmohamedy assisted with a cross.

Chelsea took the lead again in the 48th minute when Abraham controlled Willian’s cross for Mason Mount to volley in.

Chelsea looked shaky late on against Villa, which could have leveled when the ball fell to Elmohamedy in space in the penalty area. However, the Egyptian volleyed the ball over the bar.

Kepa Arrizabalaga stopped Villa stealing a point in the 90th minute when he reacted quickly to dive and parry Douglas Luiz’s header.

Chelsea stayed fourth, while Villa is 15th.

