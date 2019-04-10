Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso looks on during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, April 6, 2019. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP) (Associated Press)

NYON, Switzerland — AC Milan faces another round of UEFA punishment for breaking financial fair play rules.

UEFA says its independent club finance investigators have sent Milan’s current file to a panel of judges.

The latest case is separate from the panel’s judgment in December that fined Milan 12 million euros ($13.5 million) and threatened a one-season ban from European competition if the club fails to break even on transfers, wages and other expenses in June 2021.

The previous case covered a three-year rolling assessment of Milan’s finances up to 2017. The latest prosecution covers the next three-year assessment, through 2018.

Although Milan is a seven-time European champion, its finances have taken a hit during a five-year failure to qualify for the Champions League.

