The 53-year-old Pioli has never won a trophy in his managerial career, although he did lead Lazio into the Champions League playoffs.

Pioli becomes Milan’s ninth coach since Massimiliano Allegri was fired in January 2014. During that time, Milan has also had three different owners and a multitude of directors in a period of instability.

Milan has also failed to qualify for the Champions League during that period.

Giampaolo was hired by Milan in June as a replacement for Gennaro Gattuso, who stepped down as coach after a fifth-place finish left the team out of the Champions League. However, Milan has lost four of his seven matches in charge.

His dismissal on Tuesday meant his tenure in charge was the shortest of any coach in the club’s history.

