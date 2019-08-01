MILAN — AC Milan has signed Portugal Under-21 forward Rafael Leão from Lille.

The Serie A club announced the deal on Thursday, adding that Leão has signed a five-year contract.

The club did not disclose financial details, but according to Italian media reports, Milan paid Lille 35 million euros ($39 million) for the 20-year-old.

Leão joined Lille last year from Sporting Lisbon and scored eight goals in 26 matches to help the French side finish second in Ligue 1.

He is the club’s third signing of the offseason after Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez.

