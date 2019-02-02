The leadership of African football has been sharply criticized by a member of its own ruling executive.

Musa Bility, a Liberian member of the Confederation of African Football executive committee , has quit two other senior positions in a protest against CAF president Ahmad taking governing in the “wrong direction” in the last two years.

Bility claims Ahmad has told him, “I’m the President and I do as I want”.

In a letter seen by The Associated Press, Bility says he was resigning from CAF’s seven-member emergency committee after not being invited by Ahmad to the last meeting. Bility also quit as president of the African Nations Championship citing Ahmad’s “disrespectful attitude.”

In a letter to Ahmad and other executives, Bility says “we are worse than we were two years ago. Our situation is such that today the President has demonstrated brazen disregard for the executive committee.”

Ahmad was elected CAF president in 2017 as Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign ended. Bility says the Madagascan official is taking CAF in the “wrong direction.”

Bility, a former head of the Liberian soccer federation, is remaining on the CAF executive committee.

CAF and Ahmad did not immediately respond to requests for comment Saturday.

