England and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling is among the players featuring in an anti-racism video that will be shown at Premier League stadiums.
Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters says the “No Room for Racism” slogan “by itself may be seen as a hollow concept, but if it is backed up with better stewarding programs, better collaboration from the police then I think that will start to have a greater impact.”
