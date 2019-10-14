Garcia spent the past three seasons with Marseille, and has also coached another of Lyon’s big rivals, Saint-Etienne. He previously coached Lille, featuring a young Eden Hazard, to the league and cup double in 2011.
Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said last week the team approached Mourinho with an offer.
