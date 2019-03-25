Switzerland’s Fabian Schar, left, and Georgia’s Jano Ananidze challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 group D qualifying soccer match between Georgia and Switzerland at Boris Paichadze Erovnuli stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, March 23, 2019. (Shakh Aivazov/Associated Press)

BASEL, Switzerland — Switzerland defender Fabian Schaer will miss his team’s next European Championship qualifier after playing despite a head injury in a 2-0 win at Georgia.

The Swiss soccer federation says Schaer is unavailable for Tuesday’s home game against Denmark for medical reasons.

After international criticism for allowing the Newcastle defender to continue playing in Tbilisi on Saturday, the Swiss federation issued a statement Sunday defending the team doctor’s decision because Schaer showed no worrying symptoms.

He was assessed for at least three minutes on the field, and before a four-hour flight home that evening.

Schaer and Georgia defender Jemal Tabidze clashed heads midway through the first half, and the Swiss player appeared to briefly lose consciousness.

He played the full game and was directly involved in creating both of Switzerland’s second-half goals.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.