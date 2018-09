FILE - In this Wednesday, May 16, 2018 file photo, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi arrives for a meeting of the EPP at a hotel in Sofia, Bulgaria. ilvio Berlusconi is reportedly getting back into football. The Gazzetta dello Sport says that Berlusconi’s family holding company Fininvest has reached a deal to purchase Serie C club Monza in a deal worth between 2.5 and 3 million euros ($3-3.5 million). The 81-year-old Berlusconi, a three-time Italian premier, last year sold AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium for $800 million. U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management then took over control of Milan two months ago after the Chinese owner missed a deadline to repay part of a loan. (Darko Vojinovic, File/Associated Press)

MILAN — Silvio Berlusconi is back in the soccer business.

Less than 18 months after selling AC Milan, Berlusconi’s family holding company Fininvest says it has acquired 100 percent of Serie C club Monza in a deal reportedly worth between 2.5 million and 3 million euros ($3 million-$3.5 million).

The 81-year-old Berlusconi, a three-time Italian premier, sold AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium for $800 million in April 2017. U.S.-based hedge fund Elliott Management then took over control of Milan two months ago after the Chinese owner missed a deadline to repay part of a loan.

Former Milan vice president Adriano Galliani was nominated Monza’s CEO.

The new ownership team has pledged to bring Monza, which is located just outside Milan, up to Serie A. Societa Sportiva Monza 1912, as the club is officially called, has never made it to the top division.

Under Berlusconi’s ownership, Milan won 29 trophies in 31 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.