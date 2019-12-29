Sheffield United’s Lys Mousset had a goal disallowed by VAR for a marginal offside and referee Chris Kavanagh also accidentally impeded a visiting player in the buildup to Aguero’s goal.

But there was no doubting the quality of Aguero’s finish seven minutes into the second half after being picked out by De Bruyne.

Riyad Mahrez and De Bruyne combined to wrap up the points in the 82nd before the Belgium playmaker finished powerfully.

Sheffield United dropped to eighth over the weekend.

