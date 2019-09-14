Dortmund’s Marco Reus, right, celebrates with Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, center, and Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer after he scored his side’s second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday Sept. 14, 2019. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

BERLIN — Paco Alcácer warmed up for the visit of his former club Barcelona by continuing his remarkable scoring streak as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Alcácer, who joined initially on loan from Barcelona last season, claimed his fifth goal in four league games in the 28th minute and produced a dummy which saw Marco Reus score off Jadon Sancho’s cross in the 50th.

The striker has scored in each of his eight competitive appearances this season, claiming seven goals for Dortmund — including the season-opening German Supercup — and three in two games for Spain.

Raphael Guerreiro sealed the win in the 83rd before Reus claimed his second goal to round off the scoring in the final minute.

Dortmund hosts Barcelona in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

Alassane Plea’s 14th-minute strike was enough for Borussia Mönchengladbach to win the Rhine derby 1-0 at promoted Cologne and Werder Bremen won 2-1 in a bad-tempered game at Union Berlin.

Mainz defeated Hertha Berlin 2-1 at home, and Augsburg enjoyed a 2-1 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Bayern Munich aims to end Leipzig’s perfect start to the season in the late game.

