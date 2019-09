Montreal Impact’s Orji Okwonkwo, left, challenges FC Cincinnati’s Greg Garza during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

MONTREAL — Allan Cruz scored in the first minute in expansion FC Cincinnati’s 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact on Saturday night.

Przemyslaw Tyton made one save for the shutout. FC Cincinnati (6-21-3) snapped a four-game losing skid and nine-game winless streak.

Evan Bush made two saves for the Impact (11-16-4).

