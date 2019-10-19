But Alli scored his first goal for Spurs since January in the 86th minute, capitalizing on a goalkeeping mistake by Ben Foster. Alli beat Foster to a ball in an aerial duel and slotted the ball into the net with his second touch.

There was huge confusion in the stadium, though, as VAR checked for a possible handball by Alli, and the big screens then flashed a message that the goal had been disallowed. However, the referee pointed to the spot and the goal stood.

AD

AD

It saved Spurs from a third straight loss in all competitions, following the embarrassing 7-2 rout by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before the international break.

However, this latest setback still puts more pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino, with Tottenham near midtable and losing more ground to its top-four rivals.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD