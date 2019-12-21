Almiron’s strike came just as Newcastle faded following a promising start at St. James’ Park, needing to rely upon goalkeeper Martin Dubravka to deny Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur and Christian Benteke.
A third victory in four games sent Newcastle above Palace and into ninth place in the standings in an encouraging first season at the helm for Bruce.
