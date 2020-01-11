It was the Paraguay international’s third goal in his last six games after taking almost a year to net his first for the Magpies in December.

Leander Dendoncker quickly canceled out Almiron’s opener at Molineux, running in unchecked to volley in Joao Moutinho’s delivery in the 14th, to leave Wolves three points behind fifth-place Manchester United.

It was a gritty display from Newcastle, six points clear of the bottom three, but its injury problems got even worse after losing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle.

