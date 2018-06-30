Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez, front right, shoots on goal past Orlando City defender Scott Sutter during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 30, 2018, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) (Associated Press)

ATLANTA — Miguel Almiron scored twice and Josef Martinez added a goal and an assist to help Atlanta United beat Orlando City 4-0 on Saturday night.

Martinez opened the scoring in the third minute with a sliding finish off Julian Gressel’s diagonal cross.

Atlanta (11-3-4) added quick goals in the 55th and 57th minutes. Almiron made it 2-0 on a counterattack, punching home Martinez’s perfectly weighted through ball. Ezequiel Barco gathered the rebound off Almiron’s long-range attempt hitting the crossbar and punched it back for Atlanta’s third of the game.

Almiron capped the scoring in the 78th, taking Mikey Ambrose’s pass at midfield and making a run all the way to goal with a narrow-angle finish that slotted through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Orlando City (6-10-1) lost its eighth in a row.

