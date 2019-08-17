COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jozy Altidore scored in the 90th minute to give Toronto FC a 2-2 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Altidore found an open space on a run into the 6-yard box and headed home Auro’s cross to pull Toronto FC (9-10-7) level.

David Accam made it 2-1 for the Crew (7-14-6) in the 82nd minute. Accam got the ball at midfield on the counter from Harrison Afful and sprinted behind a couple of long dribbles until he was in shooting range where he finished a low hard shot into the left corner.

Pedro Santos slide underneath Wil Trapp’s pass with a left-footed finish to tie it for the Crew in the 48th minute.

Jonathan Osorio gave Toronto FC the lead in the 42nd minute with a 25-yard shot.

The Crew improved their unbeaten streak to six games.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.