TORONTO — American forward Jozy Altidore and Toronto have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2022.

Altidore will remain a designated player whose salary counts only partially in Major League Soccer’s salary cap.

The 29-year-old is starting his fifth season with Toronto following his transfer from Sunderland and has 60 goals in 114 matches.

Altidore has 41 goals in 110 international appearances, but has not played for the U.S. since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

He is recovering from ankle surgery at the end of last season.

Toronto announced the deal Thursday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.