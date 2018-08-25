Wolfsburg’s John Anthony Brooks, right, celebrates with team mates Robin Knoche, center, and Maximilian Arnold, left, his opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

WOLFSBURG, Germany — American defender John Brooks’ first goal for Wolfsburg paved the way for a 2-1 win against last season’s runner-up Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Brooks joined the Volkswagen-backed club from Hertha Berlin last year and had a frustrating first season due to injury.

The 25-year-old U.S. international met Maximilian Arnold’s corner with a powerful header to give the home side a 33rd-minute lead on Saturday.

Brooks then gave away a late penalty for a dangerous challenge on Schalke’s Breel Embolo. Nabil Bentaleb duly equalized from the spot before Daniel Ginczek claimed Wolfsburg’s winner in injury time.

