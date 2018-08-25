Wolfsburg’s John Anthony Brooks, right, celebrates with team mates Robin Knoche, center, and Maximilian Arnold, left, his opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Wolfsburg and FC Schalke 04 in Wolfsburg, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP)/dpa via AP) (Associated Press)

BERLIN — American duo John Brooks and Fabian Johnson scored in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Brooks’ first goal since joining Wolfsburg last year paved the way for a 2-1 win against Schalke. The 25-year-old United States defender, who had a frustrating first season at the Volkswagen-backed club due to injury, met Maximilian Arnold’s corner with a powerful header.

Brooks then gave away a late penalty for a dangerous challenge on Schalke’s Breel Embolo. Nabil Bentaleb equalized from the spot before Daniel Ginczek claimed Wolfsburg’s winner in injury time.

Johnson helped Borussia Moenchengladbach beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0, scoring the second goal after playing a one-two with Raffael.

