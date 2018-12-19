GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany — Helped by American compatriot Weston McKennie, Haji Wright scored his first Bundesliga goal for Schalke on Wednesday.

Wright, a 20-year-old forward from Los Angeles, was making his second start in his fourth appearance. He struck from close range in first-half stoppage time against Bayer Leverkusen after McKennie, also 20, inadvertently set him up with a header from a corner.

Unfortunately for both, it wasn’t enough to prevent Schalke from a 2-1 home defeat that leaves the Gelsenkirchen-based side just one point above the relegation zone.

Wright is the eighth American to score in the Bundesliga so far this season, following the example of 18-year-old Josh Sargent, who scored on his debut for Werder Bremen on Dec. 7.

Bobby Wood has three goals for Hannover, while Wolfsburg’s John Anthony Brooks, Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Fabian Johnson, Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic, Fortuna Duesseldorf’s Alfred Morales and McKennie each have one.

Wright made the move to Germany in 2016 from the New York Cosmos. He spent last season on loan at SV Sandhausen, scoring once in 15 appearances in the second division, before returning to Schalke’s reserve side for this season.

A rash of injuries to established Schalke forwards Guido Burgstaller, Franco Di Santo, Breel Embolo and Mark Uth opened the door for Wright. He made his league debut in a 5-2 win over Nuremberg last month.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.