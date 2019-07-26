Shaq Moore, a 22-year-old American right back, has signed with second-tier Tenerife in Spain.

Moore signed with Levante in 2016 but made just six appearances He was loaned to second-tier Reus Deportiu last season but was among the players who left in December because of unpaid salary.

Moore is from Powder Springs, Georgia, and has made five appearances for the U.S. national team.

His signing was announced Friday.

