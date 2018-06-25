FILE - In this Sunday, June 24, 2018 file photo, a couple kiss on the Insar riverside at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Saransk, Russia. The World Cup has brought hundreds of thousands of international tourists to Russia, but in Moscow and the 10 other host cities, there’s been minimal disruption to daily life away from the stadiums. AP photographers captured images of Russians dancing, fishing and attending elaborate graduation ceremonies during the mild and sun-splashed summer. Even in the sprawling, bustling capital city, there were moments of peace and solitude. (Francisco Seco, File/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — The World Cup has brought hundreds of thousands of international tourists to Russia, but in Moscow and the 10 other host cities, many people have gone about their lives with minimal disruption away from the stadiums.

AP photographers captured images of Russians dancing, fishing and attending elaborate graduation ceremonies during the mild and sun-splashed summer. Even in the sprawling, bustling capital city, there were moments of peace and solitude.

