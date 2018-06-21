Argentina’s Lionel Messi reacts after the third goal of Croatia during the group D match between Argentina and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Thursday, June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Petr David Josek/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — Lionel Messi’s goal drought at the World Cup continued on Day 8 after Croatia thrashed Argentina 3-0 to advance from the group.

France also goes through after beating Peru 1-0 and eliminating the South Americans, the fourth team to be going home after this round. Kylian Mbappe became the youngest player to score for France at a World Cup at 19 years and 183 days.

Denmark and Australia drew 1-1 in the early match, leaving both teams to fight for the second spot in Group C.

