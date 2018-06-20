A Portugal’s fan sticks his tongue out as he sits in the stands prior to the group B match between Portugal and Morocco at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — Day 7 of the World Cup brought some clarity into the group standings, and Cristiano Ronaldo seized another opportunity to shine.

It was also a day when all three matches ended 1-0 — only the third time in World Cup history with three single-goal games in the same day.

Ronaldo scored his — and his team’s — fourth goal of the tournament, leading Portugal past Morocco.

Spain joined its neighbor and rival atop Group B by beating Iran. The result eliminated Morocco, while Iran still has a chance to make the second round.

Uruguay’s win over Saudi Arabia eliminated both the Saudis and Egypt in Group A and guaranteed host Russia a spot in the second round.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.