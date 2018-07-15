FILE - In this Saturday, June 30, 2018 file photo Uruguay’s Luis Suarez, right, challenges for the ball with Portugal’s Ricardo during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. (Andre Penner, File/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — The World Cup produced indelible images from across Russia, on and off the field. The home team’s towering forward leading an unexpected run to the quarterfinal that captured the nation’s affection. A golden-haired guy from England knocking the ball into the net six times to win the Golden Boot as top scorer. Standout goalkeepers saving shot after penalty shot. Neymar writhing.

Croatia players finally getting to wear their red-and-white checked jerseys again, only for them to bring bad luck. And young French players running, dancing, and lifting the trophy in a Moscow downpour.

