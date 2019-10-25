U.S. Soccer is expected to name Vlatko Andonovski as the new head coach of the U.S. women’s national team.

A person with knowledge of the deal said Andonovski, the current coach of the Reign FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, is expected to sign a contract with U.S. Soccer in the coming days. The person spoke Friday to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the appointment had not been formally announced.