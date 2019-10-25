U.S. Soccer announced a news conference to name the new coach on Monday in New York City.
Andonovski, 43, was considered the front-runner for the job after Utah Royals coach Laura Harvey and North Carolina coach Paul Riley removed their names from consideration.
Andonovski replaces Jill Ellis, who led the U.S. team to back-to-back World Cup titles during her tenure as coach.
