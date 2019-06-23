PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil — Lionel Messi avoided another disappointment with the national team as Argentina defeated Qatar 2-0 Sunday to escape elimination in the group stage of the Copa America.
Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero scored a goal in each half as Argentina defeated guest team Qatar 2-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the South American competition.
Argentina finished second in Group A behind Colombia, which did Argentina a huge favor by beating Paraguay 1-0 in the other group match on Sunday.
Argentina will face Venezuela in the quarterfinals.
