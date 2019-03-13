MIAMI — Argentina and Colombia have been chosen in principle to co-host the 2020 Copa America despite their capital cities being more than six hours apart by plane.

After a meeting of its ruling council in Miami, South American football’s governing body said the concept will bring “South American football closer to its fans.”

Confirmation of Argentina and Colombia staging the tournament is subject to them complying with the CONMEBOL technical requirements after providing more details of the organization.

Talks between CONMEBOL and American counterparts collapsed over holding a joint tournament in the United States.

CONMEBOL says the U.S. offer would effectively have ignored the “more than 103 years of sports tradition of Copa America.”

