Germany coach Joachim Löw gave four players their international debuts, including Freiburg teammates Robin Koch and Luca Waldschmidt, and Nadiem Amiri and Suat Serdar, who came on in the second half.

But Löw’s side lost control in the second half and allowed the visitors to level after Bayern Leverkusen forward Alario came on for the ineffective Paulo Dybala in the 62nd minute.

Alario scored in the 66th and set up Ocampos to equalize in the 85th.

___

