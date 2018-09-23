Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, left celebrates with Arsenal’s Nacho Monreal after scoring his side’s 2nd goal during an English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 23, 2018. (Tim Ireland/Associated Press)

LONDON — Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in the space of three second-half minutes to lead Arsenal to a 2-0 win over Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

It was a fifth straight victory in all competitions for Arsenal, signaling the methods of new manager Unai Emery are starting to kick in after he took over from long-time coach Arsene Wenger.

Lacazette curled a shot in off the far post to put Arsenal ahead in the 56th minute, before Aubameyang doubled the lead by slotting home from close range — albeit from an offside position following Aaron Ramsey’s flick-on.

Everton had the better of the first half, with Brazil forward Richarlison — back after a three-match domestic ban for headbutting an opponent — proving dangerous down the left wing and forcing a good save from goalkeeper Petr Cech.

It leaves Everton, also under a new coach in Marco Silva, with just one win in six games.

For Arsenal, it was a first clean sheet under Emery despite center back Sokratis hobbling off in the first half.

