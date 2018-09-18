LONDON — Arsenal says chief executive Ivan Gazidis is leaving to join Italian club AC Milan.

Gazidis has spent a decade at Arsenal, which is owned by American sports magnate Stan Kroenke. Arsenal says his resignation takes effect from Oct. 31.

Also, Raul Sanllehi, who is currently head of football relations, will become head of football, and chief commercial officer Vinai Venkatesham will become managing director.

