But Scottish champion Glasgow City is through to the last eight after beating Brondby in the competition’s first penalty shootout in a two-legged game for five years.

Glasgow’s 2-0 lead from the first leg was wiped out by the Danish visitors in regulation time before goalkeeper Lee Alexander saved twice in the shootout and Jo Love sealed a 3-1 win on penalties.

AD

AD

Also Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain beat Icelandic side Breidablik 3-1 to advance 7-1 on aggregate.

Also in the quarterfinal draw are defending champion Lyon, Barcelona, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD