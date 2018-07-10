Uruguay’s Lucas Torreira, right, is challenged by France’s Antoine Griezmann during the quarterfinal match between Uruguay and France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, Friday, July 6, 2018. (Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

LONDON — Arsenal signed Uruguay defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Torreira is the fourth acquisition by Arsenal since Unai Emery was appointed as coach in May. The cost and length of his contract were not disclosed.

Torreira played a part in all of Uruguay’s World Cup matches and started their quarterfinal defeat to France last Friday.

“A midfielder with great quality, I have enjoyed watching his performances for Sampdoria in the past two seasons, and we all saw him do very well for Uruguay in the World Cup,” Emery said.

Torreira follows Stephan Lichtsteiner, Bernd Leno, and Sokratis Papastathopoulos this offseason to the north London club.

