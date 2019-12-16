City has given no indication it would stand in Arteta’s way if he decided he wanted to take over as manager at his former club, which fired Unai Emery last month.

Freddie Ljungberg, another former Arsenal player, has interim charge of the team.

Arteta, who played for Arsenal from 2011-16, has been assistant to Pep Guardiola at City since 2016.

