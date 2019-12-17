“He knows what we would like but the final decision is personal,” Guardiola said. “Nobody is here if he doesn’t want to be here.”

Arteta has met with officials at Arsenal on two occasions to discuss the manager’s job at the London club which is vacant after Unai Emery was fired last month.

Pictures in the British media showed Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham outside Arteta’s house in the early hours of Monday, less than 24 hours after City played Arsenal in the English Premier League.

Arteta, who played for Arsenal from 2011-16, has been assistant to Guardiola at City since 2016.

City, the League Cup titleholder, plays away to third-tier Oxford on Wednesday.

