Atalanta moved three points behind Juventus and two behind Inter Milan after both sides drew on Saturday.

It will also serve as a confidence boost for Atalanta after Tuesday’s 5-1 defeat at Manchester City in the Champions League.

Udinese had only conceded six goals in its previous eight matches this season and Stefano Okaka gave it the lead in the 12th minute.

However, Josip Ilicic leveled nine minutes later and the match turned in the 35th when Nicholas Opoku was sent off after a second yellow and Muriel converted the resulting penalty.

Ilicic doubled his tally before the interval and the floodgates opened in the second half.

Muriel scored another penalty in the 75th after having netted from open play almost immediately after the restart. Mario Pasalic was also on target, as was 17-year-old substitute Amad Traoré on his debut.

Ilicic almost completed a hat trick too but curled an effort onto the bar.

SPAL HOLDS NAPOLI

Napoli drew 1-1 at relegation-threatened Spal.

Things appeared to be going to plan when Arkadiusz Milik fired Napoli in front in the ninth minute but Jasmin Kurtic leveled seven minutes later.

Napoli remained fourth, six points behind eight-time defending champion Juventus. Carlo Ancelotti’s side hosts Atalanta on Wednesday.

Spal is in penultimate position in Serie A, one point from safety.

MORE MISERY

AC Milan’s defensive woes let it down again as it lost 2-1 at Roma.

Milan left Edin Dzeko completely unmarked to head in a corner which had been flicked on by Gianluca Mancini to give Roma the lead in the 38th minute.

Theo Hernández leveled in the 55th but Nicolò Zaniolo restored Roma’s advantage four minutes later after Milan again gave the ball away.

It would have been even worse for Milan had it not been for several impressive saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Roma moved fifth, a point below Napoli. Milan was 12th.

OTHER MATCHES

Cagliari drew 1-1 at Torino, while Bologna beat Sampdoria 2-1.

Fiorentina was playing Lazio later.

