However, Gabriel Jesus dragged a penalty wide three minutes before halftime and Mario Pasalic leveled for Atalanta four minutes into the second half.

Atalanta dominated the second period and its winning chances increased when City’s substitute goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was sent off for a last-man foul on Josip Ilicic.

AD

Having already brought on Bravo as a halftime replacement for Ederson, Pep Guardiola had to put Walker in goal. The defender saved the resulting free kick and City managed to see out the final minutes.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD