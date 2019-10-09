Dalbert was the third black player — after Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku and AC Milan’s Franck Kessie — to be targeted by racist chants during the four opening weekends of Serie A but it was the first sanction to be handed out by the Italian league, federation or police.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino recently lambasted Italian soccer authorities for their lack of action.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD