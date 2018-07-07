CHESTER, Pa. — Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba each scored to help Atlanta United beat the Philadelphia Union 2-0 on Saturday night.

Brad Guzan had three saves in his sixth shutout of the season for Atlanta (12-4-4).

Martinez scored his MLS-leading 18th goal of the season to give Atlanta a 1-0 in the 58th minute, converting from the spot after Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake conceded a penalty in the area drawn by Miguel Almiron.

Villalba put away a cross by Almiron into a wide-open net to cap the scoring in the 76th.

Philadelphia (6-9-3) has lost four of its last five overall and is winless, including three consecutive losses, in four games with Atlanta all-time.

IMPACT 2, RAPIDS 1

MONTREAL — Saphir Taider scored two goals a minute apart early in the second half, and the Impact held on to beat the Colorado Rapids for their fourth straight win.

The Impact (8-11-0) have won five of their last six games to get back into the hunt for a playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Substitute Dominique Badji scored for the Rapids (4-12-3), who lost a second game in a row and fell to 1-6-1 on the road.

SOUNDERS 0, REVOLUTION 0, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Matt Turner recorded his fourth shutout of the season and the New England Revolution played to a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders.

Turner made one save for the Revs (7-4-7) and Stefan Frei needed one save in his clean sheet for the Sounders (4-9-4).

New England extended its unbeaten streak to seven.

DYNAMO 3, MINNESOTA UNITED 0

HOUSTON — Philippe Senderos scored twice and the Houston Dynamo beat Minnesota United.

The Dynamo (7-6-4) took the lead in the 36th minute when Alberth Elis headed down Romell Quioto’s corner in front of Senderos, who hammered it home from close range.

Senderos headed home another corner from Quioto from the middle of the area to double the lead in the 52nd minute. Elis added a second-half stoppage-time goal.

Minnesota United lost its fourth in five games and dropped to 6-11-1.

TORONTO FC 2, SPORTING KC 2, TIE

KANSAS CITY, Kansas — Jordan Hamilton tied it in the 69th minute and Toronto FC held on for a draw with Sporting Kansas City.

Hamilton made it 2-all with a left-footed shot from 25 yards straightaway that curled inside the left post. The tie snapped a three-game losing streak for Toronto FC (4-10-4).

Ilie Sanchez and Johnny Russell gave Sporting KC (9-4-6) a 2-1 lead with a pair of goals in the second half. Sanchez scored in the 57th minute, while Russell got his goal in the 61st.

Jonathan Osorio opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Toronto.

