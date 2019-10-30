MADRID — Atlético Madrid beat Manchester City 2-1 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Champions League on a 3-2 aggregate score on Wednesday.

The hosts took the lead five minutes before halftime when City captain Steph Houghton redirected a shot by Ludmila Da Silva into her own net. Angela Sosa added a second Atletico goal in the 68th minute, knocking the ball in after the City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck had made an initial save.