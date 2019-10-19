The club did not say how long it expected him to be out.
Atlético broke its club record for a transfer to sign Félix from Benfica this summer after triggering the 126 million euros ($140 million) buyout clause in his contract.
The 19-year-old has scored three goals for Diego Simeone’s team.
