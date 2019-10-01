Atletico players celebrate after Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix scored his side’s opening goal during the Champions League Group D soccer match between Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press)

MOSCOW — João Félix and Thomas Partey scored second-half goals as Atlético Madrid defeated Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0 Tuesday in the Champions League.

Félix opened the scoring from close range in the 48th minute and Partey doubled the lead from Diego Costa’s pass in the 58th, giving Atlético its first win after a home draw against Juventus in its opener.

Atlético is at the top of Group D alongside Juventus, which defeated Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in Turin. Lokomotiv is one point back, with Bayer Leverkusen in last place with no points.

On Oct. 22, Atlético hosts Bayer Leverkusen and Lokomotiv visits Juventus.

