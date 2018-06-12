France’s Antoine Griezmann, Thomas Lemar and Ousmane Dembele joke to Corentin Tolisso, laying down the field, during a training session of France at the 2018 soccer World Cup in Glebovets, Russia, Monday, June 11, 2018. (David Vincent/Associated Press)

MADRID — Atletico Madrid says it has reached a deal to sign France international Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

Atletico announced Tuesday it has a “preliminary agreement” with Monaco and “both clubs will work” to complete the transfer.

The 22-year-old winger is with France in Russia for the World Cup. He has scored three goals in 12 matches with the national team.

Lemar was a key player for Monaco when it reached the Champions League semifinals in the 2016-17 season.

Atletico won the Europa League this year.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.