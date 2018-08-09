FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Columbus Crew fans show their support for the team before the start of their MLS Eastern Conference semifinal soccer match against New York City FC in Columbus, Ohio. The owner of the Crew has been pushing for months to move his team to Austin. But picking up and relocating from Ohio hasn’t been easy. It hasn’t been a slam-dunk deal in Austin and the state of Ohio is suing to block the move. A Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, vote on an Austin stadium plan could pave the way to Texas (Jay LaPrete, File/Associated Press)

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council is scheduled to vote Thursday on a new stadium plan that could trigger a move by Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew to Texas.

Crew owner Anthony Precourt has been exploring a move to Austin and negotiating terms for city land to build a privately funded 20,000-seat stadium.

The Austin City Council is scheduled to hear public testimony. Consideration of the stadium proposal is expected to go late into the night and possibly into Friday.

The Crew has played in Columbus since MLS began in 1996.

Columbus hasn’t been willing to give up its team without a fight. Fan groups have rallied support and a state lawsuit has been filed to block a move. MLS Commissioner Don Garber has said the league is reluctant to see one of the original franchises move, but has backed Precourt’s desire to look for a new home.

