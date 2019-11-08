Balotelli’s teammate, defender Andrea Cistana, was handed a first ever call-up on Friday as were Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli and Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini.
AD
Italy has already qualified for next year’s European Championship but victory against Bosnia on Friday would be a 10th successive win for the Azzurri, beating the national team’s record set under Vittorio Pozzo between 1938-39.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD