ROME — Mario Balotelli has again been left out of the Italy squad despite the Italian soccer federation president publicly calling for him to be included this week for the upcoming European qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Armenia.

Balotelli has not been called up by Italy coach Roberto Mancini for more than a year but FIGC head Gabriele Gravina had said that naming him in the squad would send a strong message after the Brescia forward was racially abused at the weekend.